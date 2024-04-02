Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.36.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $329.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $284.85 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.59.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

