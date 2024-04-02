Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Position Cut by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 154,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 41,135 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 378,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,973,000 after purchasing an additional 65,354 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Aptiv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 67,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aptiv by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,302,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,572,000 after purchasing an additional 187,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,999,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $197,115,000 after purchasing an additional 90,327 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APTV has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Aptiv

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.78.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.