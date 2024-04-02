Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Position Increased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTV. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 7.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.57.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE APTV opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.08 and a 200-day moving average of $84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

