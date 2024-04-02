Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Short Interest Down 8.0% in March

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,500 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the February 29th total of 229,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AROW. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 226.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 136.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 71.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

Arrow Financial stock opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arrow Financial has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $29.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average is $23.72. The company has a market capitalization of $404.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Arrow Financial Increases Dividend

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Arrow Financial had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $33.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Financial will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AROW

Arrow Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.