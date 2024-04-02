ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) Short Interest Up 14.3% in March

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the February 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARYD opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $11.27.

Get ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.