Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASPN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $19.10.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.82 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 385.0% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 623,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 494,662 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 13.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 323,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 38,986 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

(Get Free Report

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.