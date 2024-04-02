Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 483 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. State Street Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,982,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,428,954,000 after buying an additional 146,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after buying an additional 241,992 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,995,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,307,000 after buying an additional 347,808 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,433,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,188,533,000 after buying an additional 263,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $202.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.36. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.