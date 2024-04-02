Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 306.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 33,245 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 378,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,973,000 after purchasing an additional 65,354 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 117,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 165,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of APTV opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on APTV. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.57.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

