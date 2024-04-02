Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.32% of Safety Insurance Group worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 19.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $462,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 298.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 24,260 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Safety Insurance Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $81.07 on Tuesday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.78 and a 12 month high of $88.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.84 and a beta of 0.19.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 283.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 900 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.35, for a total value of $71,415.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,697.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

View Our Latest Research Report on SAFT

About Safety Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.