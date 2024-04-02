Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.82 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 94.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,782 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,240,000 after acquiring an additional 971,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,596,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,345,318,000 after purchasing an additional 464,694 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,522,000 after purchasing an additional 394,682 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,734,000 after purchasing an additional 24,736 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,446,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,317,000 after purchasing an additional 468,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Scotiabank downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.47.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $141.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $154.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.29.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.31%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

