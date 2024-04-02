Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $4.20 Million Stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 68,157 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.49% of Standard Motor Products worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,307,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,082,000 after acquiring an additional 38,118 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,407,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,963,000 after acquiring an additional 37,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,773,000 after acquiring an additional 37,724 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,215,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Trading Down 0.6 %

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.03 million, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.00.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.25). Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $290.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.84 million. Analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 75.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

