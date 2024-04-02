Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $4.29 Million Stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,692 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.99% of NETGEAR worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in NETGEAR by 279.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 151,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 111,713 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NETGEAR by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after buying an additional 86,937 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in NETGEAR by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 440,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 175,288 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in NETGEAR by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,465,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,635,000 after buying an additional 967,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in NETGEAR by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 129,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 72,800 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.67. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $188.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $28,943.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $28,943.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $75,142.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,865.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,234 shares of company stock valued at $216,178 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

