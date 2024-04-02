Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 74.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116,164 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.21% of Huron Consulting Group worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HURN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after acquiring an additional 589,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 351.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,973,000 after acquiring an additional 535,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $13,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,892,000 after acquiring an additional 128,274 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 832.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 118,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HURN. StockNews.com cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $95.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.58. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.71 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $417,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,921.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $206,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,088.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $417,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,602 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

