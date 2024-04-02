Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 52,914 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,914 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.85% of Genesco worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Genesco during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Genesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Genesco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.07). Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.