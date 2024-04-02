Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 61,664 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61,664 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Air Lease worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Air Lease by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Air Lease by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Air Lease

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $482,745.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,081.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $482,745.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,081.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $530,496.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,646 shares of company stock worth $3,705,152. 6.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Shares of AL stock opened at $51.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day moving average is $40.40. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $51.77.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $716.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.95 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Air Lease’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

