Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Gap Down to $74.19

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $74.19, but opened at $72.62. Astera Labs shares last traded at $70.00, with a volume of 1,359,384 shares traded.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,940,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

