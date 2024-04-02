Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Gap Down to $74.19

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $74.19, but opened at $72.62. Astera Labs shares last traded at $70.00, with a volume of 1,359,384 shares traded.
Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
