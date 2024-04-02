Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.

Atossa Therapeutics Trading Up 11.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATOS opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Atossa Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Atossa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 90,960 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 930,152 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,673,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 449,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 101,690 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.