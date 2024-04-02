Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Posts Earnings Results

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.

Atossa Therapeutics Trading Up 11.1 %

Atossa Therapeutics stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Atossa Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $250.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 14.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 138,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 78.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 134,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 59,158 shares in the last quarter. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATOS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atossa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Atossa Therapeutics

About Atossa Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.