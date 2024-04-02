AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,988 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $11,265,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,219,000 after buying an additional 383,015 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 51.6% during the third quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 594,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after buying an additional 202,637 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 336.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,439,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,964,000 after buying an additional 1,109,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $125.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

