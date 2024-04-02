AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Raised to $3,523.00 at Truist Financial

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock’s current price.

AZO has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,089.61.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,166.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,929.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,708.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $24.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone will post 151.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,797 shares of company stock worth $81,010,974. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,410,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 232,194.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,963,000 after acquiring an additional 731,413 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AutoZone by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,572,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in AutoZone by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,379,000 after buying an additional 176,623 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

