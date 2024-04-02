Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Up 3.4 %

RNA stock opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. Avidity Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.25). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 39.74% and a negative net margin of 2,219.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $41,826.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,373.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 5,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $51,581.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,801.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $41,826.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,373.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,337 shares of company stock worth $4,148,742. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 86.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 173,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 14.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after purchasing an additional 294,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

