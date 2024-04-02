Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Short Interest Up 5.6% in March

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 510,300 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the February 29th total of 483,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,103.0 days.
Avolta Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DFRYF opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. Avolta has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $50.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.47.
About Avolta
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avolta
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Are Carnival Shares Ready to Set Sail into the $20s
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Is a Children’s Place Turnaround in the Cards?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Wayfair: Strengthening Fundamentals or Just a Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for Avolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.