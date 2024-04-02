Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Short Interest Up 5.6% in March

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 510,300 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the February 29th total of 483,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,103.0 days.

Avolta Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DFRYF opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. Avolta has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $50.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.47.

About Avolta

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Zurich Duty-Free or Stockholm Duty-Free, Autogrill, and HMSHost brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

