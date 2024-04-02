Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Short Interest Up 8.0% in March

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,770,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the February 29th total of 22,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 24,434 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,934,000 after buying an additional 204,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ BKR opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $37.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.78.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

