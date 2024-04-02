Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Stock Holdings Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 311.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Ball by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 66,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE BALL opened at $67.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.89. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BALL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Ball to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ball

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.