Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 276,487 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAN. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 770.4% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 7,722,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835,153 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Banco Santander by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,194,000 after buying an additional 4,999,413 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,316,000 after buying an additional 3,805,547 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,417,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,690,000 after buying an additional 3,445,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Banco Santander by 412.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after buying an additional 2,649,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

NYSE:SAN opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. The firm has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $15.67 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

About Banco Santander

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and corporate finance, global debt financing and market, global transaction banking, and private debt mobilization solutions.

