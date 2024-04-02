Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV) Insider Mario J. Gabelli Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bancroft Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCV opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $18.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.53.

Bancroft Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancroft Fund

About Bancroft Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 199,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 123,767 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 409.3% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 92,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 74,558 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $712,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 74,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 35,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $460,000. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

