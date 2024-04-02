Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV) Insider Mario J. Gabelli Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Bancroft Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BCV opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $18.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.53.
Bancroft Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%.
About Bancroft Fund
Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.
