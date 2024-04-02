Bank of America Reiterates Underperform Rating for FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $4.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.50. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential downside of 7.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $6.75 to $4.85 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.87.

NYSE FIGS opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.84. The stock has a market cap of $824.06 million, a PE ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.09 million. FIGS had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.72%. FIGS’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $25,542.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 429,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,311.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $163,353.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 499,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,896.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $25,542.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 429,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,311.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,535 shares of company stock worth $311,528. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FIGS during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in FIGS by 86.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in FIGS in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in FIGS during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

