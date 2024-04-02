Bank of America Trims Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Target Price to $264.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $265.00 to $264.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.76% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday. HSBC boosted their price target on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Progressive from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

Get Progressive alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PGR

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $209.92 on Tuesday. Progressive has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $210.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $122.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.45.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progressive will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $10,671,740. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,466,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,197,629,000 after purchasing an additional 218,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,303,427,000 after purchasing an additional 560,479 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,449 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,935,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,378,951,000 after purchasing an additional 520,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,754,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,291,249,000 after purchasing an additional 403,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.