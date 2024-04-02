Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.60.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.
BOH stock opened at $60.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $75.19.
Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $252.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 67.47%.
Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.
