Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bank of Hawaii

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 2.3 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 19,480 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,558,000 after acquiring an additional 39,512 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,479,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 47,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOH stock opened at $60.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $75.19.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $252.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 67.47%.

About Bank of Hawaii

(Get Free Report

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.