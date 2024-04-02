Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.25

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.25 and traded as high as C$0.30. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 43,000 shares trading hands.

Baylin Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,925.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of C$43.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products.

Featured Articles

