BCE’s (BCE) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $46.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $54.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 36.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Argus downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

BCE stock opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. BCE has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $48.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.49.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. BCE had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that BCE will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,786,000 after acquiring an additional 50,975 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 27,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of BCE by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

