Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $697,398,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,783,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $461,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,391 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 262.0% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 847,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,091,000 after purchasing an additional 613,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,196,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $315,772,000 after purchasing an additional 555,090 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Barclays upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX stock opened at $244.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $229.85 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.66.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 90.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

