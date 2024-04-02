Bensler LLC Acquires 28 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bensler LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $524.88 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $405.54 and a 12-month high of $527.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $507.19 and its 200 day moving average is $471.09. The company has a market capitalization of $406.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

