Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Bezant Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 75,130,087 shares.

Bezant Resources Trading Down 8.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

About Bezant Resources

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

