BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP George Eric Davis Sells 24,602 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) EVP George Eric Davis sold 24,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $2,173,340.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,319.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of BMRN opened at $87.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.03. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.31.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMRN
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BioMarin Pharmaceutical
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.