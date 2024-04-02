BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP George Eric Davis Sells 24,602 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) EVP George Eric Davis sold 24,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $2,173,340.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,319.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BMRN opened at $87.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.03. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

