Biomea Fusion’s (BMEA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BMEA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.63.

Biomea Fusion stock opened at $15.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $546.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of -0.52. Biomea Fusion has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $43.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 12.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Biomea Fusion in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 32,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 75,943 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

