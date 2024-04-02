Biomea Fusion’s (BMEA) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $51.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion Stock Up 2.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Shares of BMEA stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29. The firm has a market cap of $546.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of -0.52. Biomea Fusion has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $43.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 316.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.