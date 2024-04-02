BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Stock Price Down 12.2%

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 12.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 94,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 570,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.
BitFuFu Price Performance
BitFuFu Company Profile
BitFuFu is a company in the digital asset mining industry and is dedicated to fostering a secure, compliant, and transparent blockchain infrastructure by providing a variety of stable and intelligent digital asset mining solutions. BitFuFu, formerly known as Arisz Acquisition Corp., is based in New York.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BitFuFu
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Are Carnival Shares Ready to Set Sail into the $20s
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Is a Children’s Place Turnaround in the Cards?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Wayfair: Strengthening Fundamentals or Just a Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for BitFuFu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BitFuFu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.