BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the February 29th total of 135,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

BLW opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $14.26.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 412,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 41.4% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 27,177 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 72.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.