BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the February 29th total of 135,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance
BLW opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $14.26.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.
Featured Articles
