Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on OWL. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 1.6 %

OWL opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.95. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $19.15.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $494.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Blue Owl Capital

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $71,145,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,767,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,425 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,480,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,162,000 after purchasing an additional 281,324 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,177,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,347,000 after buying an additional 3,565,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,301,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,538,000 after acquiring an additional 204,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,240,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,701,000 after acquiring an additional 238,961 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.