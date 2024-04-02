Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 3,606 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 88.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.76.

Infosys Price Performance

INFY stock opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.