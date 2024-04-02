Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMA. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Comerica by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $57.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.07 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

