Blue Trust Inc. Buys 1,235 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after buying an additional 22,619 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $58.74 on Tuesday. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day moving average is $49.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $7,124,591.34. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 213,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,645,478.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $7,124,591.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 213,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,645,478.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,089 shares of company stock worth $16,383,553. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.