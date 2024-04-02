Blue Trust Inc. Buys 416 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 4.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,051,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,338,000 after purchasing an additional 409,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,573,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,514,000 after acquiring an additional 380,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Elastic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after acquiring an additional 259,742 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Elastic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,712,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,829,000 after acquiring an additional 146,397 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Elastic by 830.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,975 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Elastic from $185.00 to $154.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $267,598.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,799 shares in the company, valued at $9,067,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $140,436.06. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,518,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,022,988.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $267,598.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,799 shares in the company, valued at $9,067,880.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 962,440 shares of company stock valued at $94,535,764. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic Stock Performance

Elastic stock opened at $100.51 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 52-week low of $52.30 and a 52-week high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $327.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Profile

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Further Reading

