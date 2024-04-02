Blue Trust Inc. Invests $156,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,354,000. Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 348,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. now owns 132,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,493,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,953,000 after acquiring an additional 178,554 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $60.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $60.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

