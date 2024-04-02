Blue Trust Inc. Makes New $180,000 Investment in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,620,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,128,000 after purchasing an additional 207,913 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 90.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 21,275 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $431,000.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $44.03 on Tuesday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average of $43.54.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.1936 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.