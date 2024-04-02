BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Up 17.6% in March

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the February 29th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.
BNP Paribas Price Performance
About BNP Paribas
BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.
