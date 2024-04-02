BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Up 17.6% in March

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the February 29th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $81.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.48.

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

