Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Buys 287 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Del Sette Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 102,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.