Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $11.88 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $248.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

