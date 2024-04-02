Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $154,377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,257,000 after purchasing an additional 584,672 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $226.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.99. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

